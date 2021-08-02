Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.25. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

ODFL stock opened at $269.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

