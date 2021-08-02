Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.92. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,157 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $477.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.10. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $484.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

