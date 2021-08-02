Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

