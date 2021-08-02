Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $2,624,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 245.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

