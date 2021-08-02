Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.51. Target reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $13.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT opened at $261.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $263.46. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

