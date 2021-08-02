Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.34. 251,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

