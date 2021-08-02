Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.93 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

