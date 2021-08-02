Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,617. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

