Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 66,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 113,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 71,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 731,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.16. 419,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,053. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.