Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.10. 34,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

