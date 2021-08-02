Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.45. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 827.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.