Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,158,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $56.31. 114,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

