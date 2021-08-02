Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

