Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.25. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

