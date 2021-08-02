Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.65. 511,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.54. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $406.24.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

