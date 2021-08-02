Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT opened at $131.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.07. Medtronic has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

