Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $3.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

NXST stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.01. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

