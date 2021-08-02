Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.