Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

