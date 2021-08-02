Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Viasat posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. 419,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,646. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

