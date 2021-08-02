Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $4,870,511. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

