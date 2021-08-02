Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baxter International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.03%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.