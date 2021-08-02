Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $174.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

