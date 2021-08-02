Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.