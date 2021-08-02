Analysts Offer Predictions for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $73.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 17.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.