Analysts Offer Predictions for NovoCure Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.81. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

