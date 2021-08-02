Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (AAL, AML, AVV, CTEC, DGE, FAN, FRES, IMI, ITRK, KYGA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 2nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

