Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (ABBV, ADP, ALV, AON, AVTR, BC, BCPC, BHR, BOOT, CAR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 2nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $227.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

had its target price increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €228.00 ($268.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $160.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $820.00 to $900.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $770.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $616.00 to $750.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $350.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $435.00 to $450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $452.00 to $455.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $39.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

