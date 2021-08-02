Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (CPX, CU, DPM, ENB, EQB, FFH, IMO, LKQ, LUN, MERC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 2nd:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$700.00 to C$735.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cfra from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00.

