Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $173.92 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $173.18 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

7/2/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Express by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

