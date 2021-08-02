Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently:

7/30/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $850.00 to $875.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $907.00 to $942.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $790.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $820.00 to $880.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $932.00 to $907.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $910.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $830.00 to $920.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/14/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $920.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $819.01. 7,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $802.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

