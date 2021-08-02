Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,723.04.

6/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,863.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,127.94 and a 12 month high of $1,866.83.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.