Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

7/26/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $163.36 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $168.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on sales and margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Shares of PPG opened at $163.52 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.76. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.