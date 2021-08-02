Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (CYBBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS: CYBBF):

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/23/2021 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

