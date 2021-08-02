Analysts Set Expectations for Covanta Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Covanta by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

