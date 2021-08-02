Analysts Set Expectations for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBIN. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

