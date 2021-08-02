Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 2nd (BAB, BTA, BUD, CAPC, CHRW, DRX, ECO, ESI, EXR, EZJ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 2nd:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

Get Babcock International Group PLC alerts:

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev witnessed continued momentum in second-quarter 2021, resulting in top and bottom line growth on a year over year basis. Results benefited from its unique commercial strategy, strong brand portfolio, investments in digital platform and operation excellence, which led to market share growth across the majority of the key markets. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. However, AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry in the past three months as the momentum in business was not enough to cheer investors. It reported lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the quarter. Higher commodity and operating costs continued to be headwinds.”

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Its efforts to reward shareholders are impressive. In the first half of 2021, the company returned around $426 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s acquisition of freight forwarding company Combinex Holding to strengthen its European Surface Transportation business. However, escalating purchased transportation costs have the potential to limit its bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. The company’s weak liquidity position is also concerning. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Element Solutions’ adjusted earnings for the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales rose year over year. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $366.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Its strength across automotive semiconductor market, drove the results further. For fiscal 2022, KLA has favorable outlook toward WFE industry. Further, the Services business is likely to grow, driven by expanding installed base, higher utilization rates, and rising expansion of service opportunities in the trailing edge and the EPC group. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Knowles reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company boasts a leading position across a broad range of growing end markets. It is focused on high value products to improve gross margin and operating leverage. It is witnessing robust MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. The company has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations that enable it to have flexibility and a quick time-to-market schedule. However, research and development activities might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $472.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets as reflected in the second quarter results. Pandemic-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic Power is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nu Skin has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nu Skin’s gross margin has been declining year over year for a while due to higher freight costs. Rising selling as well as general and administrative expenses affected its results in the first quarter of 2021. Also, stiff competition in the cosmetic space is a threat. Nevertheless, Nu Skin is benefiting from its focus on innovation and efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. These were witnessed in first-quarter, with earnings and sales increasing year over year and beating the consensus mark. Notably, the company continued to see solid momentum in the West markets, with robust adoption in social commerce business model. Also, its focus on impressive product launches is yielding. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic.”

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Overstock.com reported solid second-quarter 2021 results. Strength in demand for its e-commerce services in the home-furnishing vertical is expected to remain a major growth driver in the near term as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, new customers surged year over year and new-customer repeat-purchase rate increased. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is a concern. Medici Ventures and tZERO businesses are expected to run at a loss in the foreseeable future as blockchain will take more time to gain widespread adoption.”

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Expanded service offerings, superior asset mix and accelerated broadband network investment program backed by a robust operating momentum favored the company’s quarterly results. TELUS PureFibre network covered nearly 2.6 million premises at the end of second-quarter 2021. Growing subscriber base and higher demand for premium bundled services with an augmented Canadian market footprint are likely to boost its near-term revenues. However, intense competition from regional carriers is a major concern. Escalated capital expenditures in the wireline segment results in large outflow of funds, leading to soft margins. High infrastructure investments, along with a huge debt load, are worrisome.”

Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.41).

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.