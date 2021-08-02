Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. "

7/28/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/8/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

