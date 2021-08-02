Analyzing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.08 $6.83 million $1.57 15.39 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.31 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.53

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $83.10, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.81% 8.54% 0.65% The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans, as well as agriculture, small business administration, and business loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat loans, and home equity loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. As of December 31, 2020, It had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties and a loan production office in Webster County. The company also provides access to approximately 32,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

