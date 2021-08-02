Analyzing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 12.11 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -55.98

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14% LivePerson -23.15% -36.51% -9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WM Technology and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 0 2 11 0 2.85

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $72.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than WM Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivePerson beats WM Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

