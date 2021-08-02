Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 39.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after acquiring an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

