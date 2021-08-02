Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Anaplan worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.