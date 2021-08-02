AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.86. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

