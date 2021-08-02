Anchor Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.04 million and $12,659.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

