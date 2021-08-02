Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 over the last quarter.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 56,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

