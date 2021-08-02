Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

CAT traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $207.32. The company had a trading volume of 192,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

