Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 169,707 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,828,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 86,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62.

