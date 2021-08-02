Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 3,497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 109,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $7,677,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $242.10. The company had a trading volume of 236,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $471.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

