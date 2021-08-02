Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 5,051 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $38.21. 1,359,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

