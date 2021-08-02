Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

DHI stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

